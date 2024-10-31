Caitlin Clark Halloween Costumes Are a SLAM DUNK This Year

As kids across America gear up for trick-or-treating later tonight, don't be surprised if you see some Caitlin Clark costumes among them.

The Indiana Fever star WNBA player is set to be a big Halloween hit this year for not only children, but teenagers, college students and even moms - as Caitlin Clark has become a household name thanks to her talent, grit and adversity on the basketball court.

CAITLIN CLARK JERSEYS ARE BEST SELLERS

Videos have been popping up across social media as parents show their kid's Clark-inspired outfits featuring her Fever jersey and signature look pulled back hair.

It's no surprise that the WNBA Rookie of the Year would be such a popular costume this year. Clark's jersey sales have broken all sorts of records - including being one of the highest selling Fanatics women's basketball jerseys of all time, with the Fever selling 1000% more jersey sales this year with her on the team.

Parents also appreciate Clark because they see her as a legitimately good role model for their children as the buzz and following around her has brought in record WNBA ratings on multiple networks this past year.

Here's some more Caitlin Clark-inspired Halloween fits, including a woman bouncing a man around as a basketball!

Word of advice for Trick-or-Treaters dressed up as Caitlin Clark tonight: You may want to stay away from Angel Reese's house!

