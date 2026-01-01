Caitlin Clark Names Her Super Bowl Favorite — And The One Team She Truly Hates

The Indiana Fever star weighed in on the Super Bowl LX picture, revealing she's a big fan of quarterback Drake Maye.

With the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated from playoff contention, longtime Chiefs fan Caitlin Clark has been forced to pick a new team to root for this postseason.

The Indiana Fever superstar appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce this week and revealed who she'll be pulling for now that her team is watching the playoffs from home.

"Honestly, I’m a Drake Maye fan; I think he’s been incredible," Clark said. "I’ll probably be pulling for the Patriots, but I think the Rams are good, too."

She also shouted out Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, saying he seemed like "a good guy" whom she could root for. When Travis Kelce suggested she could root for just about anyone left in the field, Clark quickly pushed back.

"There’s some I can't root for, come on," she said.

And in case you were wondering which team she was referring to there, she cleared that one up fairly quickly.

"I hate the Bills, ugh," Clark said.

Clark’s Super Bowl pick isn't exactly a wild one. The New England Patriots have been one of the NFL's biggest surprise success stories this season under head coach Mike Vrabel. Just a year after finishing 4-13 and dead last in the AFC East, New England has completely flipped the script.

The Patriots now sit atop the division as AFC East champions and are tied for the best record in the league at 13-3.

A huge reason for that resurgence has been 23-year-old quarterback Drake Maye. Maye's rapid development has turned New England into a legitimate Super Bowl contender and made the Patriots an easy bandwagon pick for fans like Clark looking for a new team to back in January.

Sorry, Bills. You get no love from Caitlin.