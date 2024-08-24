Caitlin Clark Gifted Custom No. 22 Chain Featuring 1,000 Diamonds

It's good to be Caitlin Clark. Not only is the Indiana Fever phenom dominating her rookie season in the WNBA and enjoying the fruits of her massive Nike deal, but she's also being showered with gifts.

Like, really expensive gifts.

In a video posted to social media on Friday, Clark showed off her brand new, custom No. 22 chain, gifted to her by The GLD Shop. The bling features 1,000 handset VVS diamonds totaling more than 12 karats.

It all started when Clark's teammate, WNBA veteran Erica Wheeler, flashed her No. 17 chain from GLD. So Wheeler encouraged the jeweler to hook the rookie up, too.

"There’s only one thing to do. Give me the chain," Clark said in a video.

And so they did. Although I'm sure Caitlin handed over some cash in return, too.

While she was breaking collegiate scoring records at the University of Iowa, Clark was already rolling in NIL cash. But ever since she signed an eight-year, $28-million shoe deal with Nike, the 22-year-old has what the kids call "F you money."

For example, when she arrived for Sunday's game against the Seattle Storm, Internet sleuths determined that the No. 1 overall pick was decked out in an outfit that cost, in total, more than $20,000 — due in large part to her $15,000 Rolex watch.

Add the cost of that new icy diamond necklace, and Clark's surely wearing more than her humble $76,000 WNBA salary.

But good for Caitlin Cark. The NBA guys do it all the time — why can't she?