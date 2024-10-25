Caitlin Clark Continues To Blow Minds Over The Offseason, Drills 25-Straight Threes

Indiana Fever star and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark spent most of her debut season absolutely blowing minds on the court, but why wait until next season to do it again?

After an early playoff exit for the Fever, Clark took some time off, per Sports Illustrated, but she has been back on the court recently.

Clark got a workout in on a practice court in the Fever's home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and she did something that I would be confident in saying that court has never seen before.

What could that be? How about 25 three-pointers in a row? Is that good enough for you?

Because that's precisely what she did.

Man, that's wild.

I know that by this point we're all aware that draining threes from obscene places all over the court, is kind of Clark's signature skill-set, but that doesn't make what she did in that video any less impressive.

Plus, it goes to show why Clark is as good as she is when it comes to shooting threes. To hit that many shots in a row, you've got to shoot thousands of thousands of shots. Obviously, Clark has done that many times over.

This kind of got me thinking, how many threes could I hit in a row? I mean, I did hit one in a charity basketball game when I was 12. It was electrifying; I've got what they call "game."

I think I'm good for two, which is the minimum for having "shots in a row." Three would be nothing short of miraculous. Anything over three would have people questioning the nature of reality. It would be some serious "glitch in the matrix" nonsense.

I think when the WNBA reconvenes next spring we're going to see Clark pick up right where she left off this season.