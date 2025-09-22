Caitlin Clark Clowns On Sophie Cunningham For 'Fresh Outta Bed' Pregame 'Fit

Cunningham rolled up in baggy sweats ahead of Game 1 between the Fever and Aces.

When Sophie Cunningham arrives at the arena for Indiana Fever games, her outfit always turns heads. But the one time she showed up looking not so camera ready, Caitlin Clark wasn't going to let her get away with it.

The WNBA's X account posted a video on Sunday of Clark making her pregame outfit walk. Noticing Cunningham attempting to duck away off camera, Clark shouted, "Wow, get Sophie, guys!"

That's when the Fever superstar grabbed her teammate and dragged her down the hallway, forcing Cunningham to do her own pregame outfit walk. Sophie was rocking an oversized gray T-shirt, gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers.

"She's fresh out of bed, everybody!" Clark joked.

Turns out it wasn't just a joke. It was entirely true.

"I literally just woke up, brushed my teeth and walked out," Cunningham commented on the Instagram post.

The fresh-out-of-bed look is, of course, a stark contrast from Cunningham's usual pregame 'fits that almost always go viral. You can imagine why.

That's okay, Sophie. You're certainly entitled to dress for comfort over style every once in a while — especially when you're not even playing.

Recovering from a torn MCL, Cunningham is one of five Fever players sidelined with a season-ending injury, joining Clark (groin, quad, ankle), Chloe Bibby (knee), Sydney Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken foot).

But that didn't stop the Fever from getting a huge 89-73 win over league MVP A'ja Wilson and the No. 2-seeded Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the semi-finals. What's even more impressive? The Aces had a fully healthy roster — not a single player on the injured list.

After the game, Cunningham summed up the victory (and Fever star Kelsey Mitchell's monster performance) in one word: "sheeeeeeesh."

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Vegas.