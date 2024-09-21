Caitlin Clark Card Sells For WNBA-Record $84,000 At Auction

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA and things associated with the league cannot be overstated.

She has set attendance record after attendance record, in addition to a plethora of on-the-court records as well. Despite all the racism, unjustified hatred, and drama she has had to endure, she is still dominating the league at a level not many rookies have in the past.

It should come as no surprise, then, that this has jacked up the prices of any of her memorabilia. Furthermore, it should be no shock that it has done so in record-breaking fashion.

The "Blue Viper" variation of Clark's Panini Instant branded card (her first card featured with her Fever jersey) sold at a women’s basketball record $84,000 at auction.

The card (which Clark autographed) surpassed the previous record high for a card, which was $78,000 for a - go figure - autographed 2022 Bowman University Caitlin Clark Superfractor card. It’s also the second-highest price for a women’s sports card ever sold, trailing only a Serena Williams' NetPro autograph patch card, which was sold for $266,400 in 2022 .

I would say this is super cool, but in a way, it’s become ordinary when dealing with anything related to Clark. She continues to rise to levels that most people thought she wouldn’t reach in five years, and continues to set the bar for WNBA stardom with each passing week.

Clark and the Fever begin their playoff march with a best-of-three series against the Connecticut Sun. Game 1 is tomorrow at 3 p.m.

We’ll see what history Clark writes with the stakes at the highest of her career.