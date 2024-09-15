Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record In Final Home Game of Regular Season

Caitlin Clark is single-handedly rewriting WNBA history. And she gave the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd one hell of a show for the final home game of the regular season.

Clark was back in her bag on Sunday against the Dallas Wings and crossed off a big rookie record: passing Seimone Augustus' mark for most points scored by a rookie.

Clark broke the record in signature fashion by hitting her fourth 3-pointer of the game, giving her 745 points. This running tally surpassed Augustus' 744 points during her rookie season with the Minnesota Lynx in 2006.

Clark stepped up big in the fourth quarter for the one-point win, drilling multiple 3s to give Indiana a much-needed cushion.

Clark tripled down on her historic day by leading the Fever to a massive win over the Wings, 110-109, and recording a career-high in scoring (35 points).

"I thought we could've moved the ball a little bit better," Caitlin said after the win.

"I'm really proud of this group and I'm happy for these fans."

Caitlin Clark is Unstoppable, And the Clark-Enomics are Undeniable

By now, all the doubters who pounced on Caitlin Clark look silly … daft, even.

Clark is not just dominating; she's also making teammates better.

After Sheryl Swoopes made fun of the idea of Clark leading the league in assists, the rook passed the all-time mark for assists by a rookie in a season. She added eight assists on Sunday.

Oh, and she's also leading the league in assists (8.4) per game, ahead of Connecticut Sun vet Alyssa Thomas. Clark is expected to pass the record for most assists by a player in a WNBA season, ever.

The WNBA has to thank its lucky stars for a player like Clark.

During Sunday's broadcast, the WNBA announced that a whopping 605,358 WNBA fans had attended an Indiana Fever game to watch the rookie in action.

That mark eclipses the attendance mark for the second-most popular team in WNBA history, the 1999 Washington Mystics, by more than 200,000 fans.

Clark and teammate Kelsey Mitchell combined for 64 points to defeat the Wings.

The season's not done yet as the Fever brace for a deep postseason run.

Indiana sits at 20-19 with one game left on Thursday against the Mystics.

There's never been another WNBA rookie like Caitlin Clark. It's safe to say there will never be another rookie like her for the foreseeable future.

