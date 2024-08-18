Caitlin Clark Breaks Another WNBA Rookie Record, Only Needed 28 Games

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark continues to re-write the WNBA record books, breaking yet another rookie record in Sunday's game against the Seattle Storm.

Clark is now the all-time leader in assists in a season for a rookie, and she did it in her 28th game in the league.

Clark recorded her 226th assist during Sunday's game against Seattle. The previous record holder was Ticha Penicheiro, and she did it over 25 years ago (1998).

To be fair to Penicheiro, she recorded 225 assists in 30 games, which was the length of the season in 1998.

Still, Clark passed that mark in just 28 games and has 12 games after Sunday to continue to add on to a total that is going to be hard to surpass.

Clark is the best passer in the WNBA, and it's not particularly close. Fans are captivated by her incredible shooting, but it's Clark's court-vision and passing that might be the best parts of her game.

She's like an elite quarterback, able to fit the basketball into windows that no other players can.

That's part of what makes her special, and why she was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

She's averaging 8.3 assists per game, but that's been climbing steadily as she's gotten more comfortable in the professional game and more in sync with her teammates.

Since June 30, Clark has had 10+ assists in all but one of her nine games played (entering Sunday), and that includes 10 assists in the WNBA All-Star Game, despite playing only 26 minutes (Clark averages 35 minutes per game for the Fever).

Clark is averaging almost 12 assists per game over her last 10, which is pretty absurd.

UPDATE: This story was originally published prior to the Fever-Storm game going final. Clark's stats in the story were prior to Sunday. The Fever defeated the Storm, 92-75, and Clark finished with 23 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

ESPN recently ranked her as the 15th-best player in the WNBA. That feels pretty low.

Caitlin Clark is probably the most talented female basketball player ever, and she has her sights set on continuing to re-write the WNBA record books for years to come.