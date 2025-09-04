Caitlin Clark Announces She Done For Year, Drops Bombshell During NFL Opener

Sports fans tuning in for the NFL season-opener were blindsided by a different headline: WNBA star Caitlin Clark is officially done for the year.

Talk about timing.

The Indiana Fever guard announced on X that her season is over with just three regular-season games left — starting Friday against the Chicago Sky.

The devastating blow comes as Indiana fights to lock up a playoff spot, and ends what was supposed to be an even bigger sophomore campaign.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.

"I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective.

"I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs."

Clark’s absence stems from the right groin injury she suffered July 15 against Connecticut — one that never healed in time despite weeks of daily rehab.

It’s the latest in a frustrating series of setbacks.

Clark missed time earlier this season with a left quadriceps strain in May, then returned briefly before the groin injury sidelined her again. She played in only 13 games this season,

Reports of a lower leg injury (bone bruise) only added to concerns, making her year a stop-and-start grind instead of another breakout campaign. Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists when healthy this year.

The WNBA postseason ratings this year are expected to take a beating without Clark.

Still, the timing of her announcement only fueled reactions. Thursday night was supposed to belong to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s season kickoff.

"Footballs on now, we do not care," one fan said, which is definitely something Clark wouldn't mind.

"Oh Man!!! I'm SO sorry! You are the G.O.A.T!!" another fan said.

OutKick's Dan Dakich gave a sincere reaction.

