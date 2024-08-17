Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Reignited After Fans Spot Stat-Padding Differences

Caitlin Clark had a monster game Friday night. Maybe her best as a pro. Seriously, it was electric.

Now, am I a little bitter about it? Sure. Mainly because I was gonna smash a Caitlin Clark parlay – which would've hit – but I chickened out last minute. What a loser I am. A weak loser. Brutal.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! The WNBA returned this week after a two-week Olympic layoff, and Caitlin Clark came out with a measly 29 points, 10 assists and five rebound gem in a big Indiana victory.

(I actually don't know if it was big or not, but I would assume not given It's August. Maybe, though?)

Angel Reese, in contrast, made her return to the court Thursday, and looked awful. Solid little rebounding game – 15! – but 11 points on 4 of 14 shooting ain't great.

The internet took notice – because what else do we have to do on a Friday night in mid-August? – and decided to pump out some solid takes showing the disparity in Caitlin's game versus Angel:

WNBA fans react to how Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese treat final seconds

That's a shot at Angel Reese for her pretty obvious – and hilarious – stat-padding earlier this summer when she was in the middle of her double-double run. Videos like this went viral on Twitter, and the internet melted as you'd expect:

See? Hilarious. Just blatant stat-padding, which I found amusing. Some were angry about it. I don't care. Frankly, if I was in the WNBA, I'd probably stat-pad, too.

Hell, I played for the worst DIII college baseball team in America in college, and I was by far the best player. What a confidence builder!

Do you think I cared about literally anything else other than getting a couple knocks each game and getting outta there so we could start partying back at the house? Nope. I wanted the boys to win, but I needed to keep my average above .350. No in between.

Anyway, Caitlin Clark obviously could've gone for 30 points last night, but she didn't. The internet noticed, and responded accordingly.

Here are a couple gems to get the day started!