Caitlin Clark Confirms Legendary Performance Against Male Players, Put Up Outrageous Stats: WATCH

Caitlin Clark confirmed the legendary story about her dominating male players is true.

The Indiana Fever sensation is entering her second season in the WNBA, but before she was dominating in the pros, she was the greatest player in women's college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark finished her college career as the all-time leading scorer in major college basketball and had a laundry list of other accomplishments.

One of the most fascinating stories revolves around a legendary scrimmage rarely discussed.

Caitlin Clark confirms she destroyed Iowa's male practice squad.

Wright Thompson - the best longform sports writer in the world - released a profile of Clark in 2024, and touched on a story about Clark allegedly dominating Iowa's male practice squad.

Alleged footage of the scrimmage went viral following the profile's release last year.

Clark has now confirmed that it's all true, and it's even crazier than people might have thought. The former Hawkeyes star told David Letterman that she hung 22 points on the male players in two minutes.

"I think I had 22 points in two minutes is the moral of the story," the talented WNBA player explained when asked about the story in an interview filmed in December but only recently released.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, it's very common for high-level women's basketball teams to practice against men. It happens in college and the WNBA.

The logic is pretty simple. If you practice against men, then games against women are easier. It's a very common practice.

However, I'm not sure if it's common for a female player to drop 22 points in two minutes on a male squad, but this is Caitlin Clark we're talking about.

She's in range as soon as she crosses half court.

Now, does Clark scoring 22 points in two minutes against men mean that it's a normal thing? Not at all. The best boys' high school team in America would likely throttle the WNBA champions.

The tweet below sums it up well.

Having said that, the Clark story remains incredible. Now, we get to see what she can do in her second season in the WNBA. Let me know your thoughts on Clark at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.