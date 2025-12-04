Caitlin Clark Reportedly Earned Absurd Money In 2025 With A Wild Twist

Caitlin Clark is easily the most recognizable player in the WNBA, and she's incredibly rich.

Caitlin Clark has already earned life-changing money by the age of 23.

Clark, a former phenom for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

She became an immediate sensation and the face of the league before even playing in her first pro game. Her rookie season was dominating, but things took a hit in 2025.

The talented guard played in just 13 games over the summer as she battled injuries. The Fever star might not have played much this season….but she certainly got paid.

Caitlin Clark reportedly made NFL star money in 2025.

Sportico, a popular sports publication, released a report on Thursday detailing Clark's reported 2025 earnings, and the numbers are massive.

The outlet reported she earned roughly $16.1 million for the year, and nearly none of it came from playing for the Fever.

Sportico reported her WNBA salary and bonuses amounted to just $114,000 of her 2025 earnings. Her WNBA salary for the year before potential bonuses was just $78,066.

That means more than 99 percent of Clark's reported earnings for the year came off the court. That's due to her massive sponsorship deals with Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, Wilson, Panini America, Hy-Vee and others, according to the same report.

Earning more than $16 million in a single year is what really solid players in the four major pro sports leagues make in contract money and ad deals.

There's no woman in the WNBA who even comes close. Sportico didn't have another basketball player among the highest earning female athletes in the world.

Not that it needs to be said again, but I absolutely will. Caitlin Clark is in a league of her own.

Hopefully, Clark comes roaring back in 2026 when she's 100 percent healthy. The WNBA is certainly better when she's playing at the top of her game. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.