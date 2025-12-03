Cadillac F1 Plans To Make A Splash With Livery Reveal During Super Bowl

What better time for a new US team to show of its new livery than durning the Super Bowl?

Cadillac will make its big Formula 1 debut next season, and seeing as they're trying to position themselves as the "all-American" team on the grid, it makes sense that they would pick the most American way to show off their maiden livery: by unveiling it at the Super Bowl.

The team — which will feature a debut lineup of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas with ex-IndyCar driver Colton Herta as a test driver — announced plans to show off their look in a commercial spot that will air on February 8 during what most bars are legally obligated to call the "Big Game."

Early to mid-February is the standard time most teams unveil their cars for the upcoming season, and it's so cool to see Cadillac trying to make a splash and doing it on the biggest TV stage there is.

I think it's probably safe to assume that the Cadillac launch will get more eyeballs than any other on the grid just based on it being on Super Bowl Sunday.

The post mentioned it's the livery that will be unveiled and not the car itself, which makes sense, especially this season. More and more, teams have been putting real liveries on show cars because they don't want to tip their hand as far as designs are concerned before they actually hit the track.

If you've got a part of the car that you think could give you a big edge, you probably don't want to broadcast it to the other ten teams.

That'll be especially true this year as there will be a big regulation change, meaning we'll probably see teams trying a lot of different approaches to tackle the new rules.

Cadillac will be the 11th team on the F1 grid and will start out using Ferrari power units until GM starts developing its own in a few years.

Meanwhile, Cadillac won't be the only team tailoring its unveiling to a US audience. Red Bull and Racing Bulls will launch their cars in Detroit on January 15 alongside their new power unit partner, Ford.