Red Bull FINALLY Changes Its Livery, And We Have Our First Look At A Ferrari-Powered Cadillac

Red Bull finally gave the people want they want.

Slowly but surely, we're starting to see some 2026 Formula 1 cars, and I'm liking what I'm seeing.

Especially since we're getting a lot of American flavor on the grid this year.

Say it with me: USA! USA! USA!

…what's that?

…No, there's no American-born driver on the grid, but there is a new American team with Cadillac joining as the sport's 11th team.

On Friday, Cadillac's first-ever F1 car hit the track for a shakedown at Silverstone in a stealthy all-black livery.

Cadillac is scheduled to debut its official livery on Super Bowl Sunday (which is such a good idea), but what's really interesting is that this is the first time we get to hear Ferrari's new engine.

The thought of a Cadillac with a Ferrari engine in it has sounded strange for decades, but the team will start with power units from Maranello for a couple of seasons before GM starts building its own.

And speaking of US-built power units, Ford is returning to F1 this season. They previously were an engine supplier, most notably for Stewart Grand Prix, which they then bought and turned into Jaguar (which Ford owned at the time from 2000 to 2004, at which point they sold the team to Red Bull).

So, it's only fitting that Ford's return is with Red Bull as the team's engine partner.

Red Bull's engine operation is now known as Red Bull Ford Powertrains, and that's why it and its sister team, Racing Bulls, launched their liveries in Ford's stomping grounds of Detroit.

Red Bull has used the same livery for years, and they were due for a change. What better time to make that change than with a new car, new team leadership, and a major new partner?

It looks great! The brighter colors help the car pop, and we will have no problem spotting a Red Bull on track this year.

I also think it's a sign of big changes now that the old guard *cough* Christian Horner and Helmut Marko *cough* have left the team.

Their team, which will use a Red Bull Ford Powertrains-branded powertrain, is Racing Bulls, and they launched their livery in Detroit on Thursday night as well.

It's another sharp look for Racing Bulls. Last year's livery was great, and this just looks like a cleaner version of it.

So, some knockout looks from the Red Bull camp, but remember, these are just the liveries. Teams don't want to tip their hands before cars hit the track in Barcelona later this month for the first preseason testing session of the year.

We've got a bit of waiting to do before we see the real-deal cars.