Cadillac Prepares To Pull Off The Mother Of All Car Livery Reveals

We're in the midst of Formula 1 car reveal season, which for me is like Christmas, getting a look at each new car that will be on the grid.

However, these events — while usually spectacular as far as how they're presented — don't garner a ton of eyeballs, aside from F1 diehards.

But the sport's newest team, Cadillac, is about to get what has to be the most eyes ever on a car launch because they're unveiling their maiden F1 car with a Super Bowl commercial, and then showing it off in person in the middle of Times Square.

The plans have been known for quite some time, but now the setup for the big Times Square reveal is in place, and it's something to see.

The car (which you've got to assume is a show car with the livery for a few reasons) is currently sitting in what looks like a giant aquarium that has frosted windows, allowing only the car's silhouette to be seen.

That car will be unveiled at the same time the commercial airs during the Super Bowl, which means that millions of people will simultaneously lay eyes on it at the same time.

What will it look like? I suspect a pretty clean, mostly black and white livery.

Why? Because look at the team's logo, firesuits, and their merchandise.

So, probably a good guess, huh?

The team has already had the car out on track at a private testing session in Barcelona, but they'll be back on track later this week for the first of two three-day testing sessions in Bahrain, which will be televised.

I'm really anxious to see how the season goes for Cadillac. They're somewhat fortunate in that they've been able to put all of their focus on this 2026 car, while competitors had to use some resources to develop their 2025 car.

Cadillac will use a Ferrari power unit and has one of the most experienced driver lineups on the grid with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, so I don't think there's any reason to believe this team couldn't be battling in the midfield, and maybe even stealing some points right from the start.