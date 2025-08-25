Star College QB At Center Of Serious Viral Rumor, Mom Says It's 100% False

Cade Klubnik threw for 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was *NOT* seriously injured in a car crash over the weekend.

Social media was spun into a frenzy Sunday night when a post on TigerNet and a tweet from @BoardGeniuses shared a post alleging the star QB had been seriously injured.

Specifically, the post on TigerNet alleged Klubnik got T-boned and suffered injuries to his arm and shoulder.

You can see the post start started the viral rumor below.

False Cade Klubnik rumor goes viral.

CBS Sports and 247Sports writer Chris Hummer took to X later Sunday night to make it clear the rumor was 100% BS.

He tweeted that Klubnik's mother, Kim, says the car crash rumor "is categorically false."

"Don't believe everything you see on message boards and on Twitter, y'all. Baseless rumors are cruel," Hummer further tweeted. Klubnik also posted nothing on social media over the weekend to suggest he'd been injured in a car crash.

You can see Hummer's response clearing the air and getting the truth out there below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is an unfortunate but important reminder that you shouldn't trust much of what you see online without fact checking it first.

The rumor mill during the college football season is often out of control. People post stuff with the sole intent of spinning things up and causing chaos.

It looks like that was likely the intent with the original TigerNet post, and it worked. Fortunately, Hummer and Kim Klubnik were able to get the truth out there.

Klubnik threw for 36 passing touchdowns last season with the Tigers. Clemson enters the 2025 season ranked fourth in America, and opens the season Saturday night against LSU. Let me know your thoughts on the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.