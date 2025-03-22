College Baseball Player Kicked Off Team For Assaulting An 84-Year-Old Man

More than three weeks after assaulting an elderly man, a college baseball player in Southern California was officially removed by the school from the team's roster.

Owen Hayes, 21, who played for The Master’s University, a private NAIA Christian school in Santa Clarita, Calif., was arrested and charged on Monday for his alleged involvement in a brawl at a bar close to the school's campus.

According to TMZ, which obtained video of the Feb. 28 incident, Hayes entered a local bar with some of his teammates and sucker-punched an 84-year-old man, who was knocked unconscious and hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

Hayes turned himself in on Monday, three weeks after the incident. He brought himself to authorities at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and was charged with felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury. His bail is set at $50,000.

"When violations occur, we follow established procedures to ensure appropriate action is decisively taken. We are thankful that such behavior is exceedingly rare among our students, who come to TMU because they desire to honor the Lord," the school said in a statement.

Since these developments, Hayes’ profile page on the school’s website has been scrapped. He is no longer enrolled at the school, but it is unclear if he left on his own or if he was expelled.