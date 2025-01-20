Caller Interrupts Inauguration Coverage On C-Span To Complain About Alabama Not Making The CFB Playoff

Even on historic days in American history, like on Monday when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, college football is top of mind for Alabama Crimson Tide fans.

During C-SPAN's coverage of the inauguration, a college football fan decided to not only call in and voice a bit of displeasure in the American people electing Trump to become President for a second term but also take aim at the College Football Playoff selection committee leaving the Tide out of the Playoff this year.

"I’m a bit disappointed in how the election turned out," the caller says. "While I’m disappointed in the American people and their desire to see another four years under Trump, I’m a bit more disappointed in the selection committee for not picking Alabama for the College Football Playoff Finals."

The caller wrapping up, or being hung up on, by saying "truly dark times in America" is perfect. We can go ahead and add this one to the inauguration day Hall of Fame.

It's fair to assume that the caller was trolling when he brought up Alabama and the CFB Playoff, but for the sake of the story being even funnier, let's play along that they were completely serious.

The 2025 College Football Playoff field was announced well over four weeks ago, yet some fans still aren't over the fact that Alabama was left out. The caller to phone in and complain about Bama not getting in on the same day Notre Dame and Ohio State will play for the national championship is some peak, high-level content.

In all seriousness, there are plenty of people across the state of Alabama who will turn on Monday night's national title game, see a few plays, and legitimately think ‘no doubt in my mind that Alabama would beat both of these teams.’

God bless America, and God bless college football.