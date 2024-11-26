Big 12 Investigating Leaked Audio Of BYU Football's Curse-Filled Halftime Speech That Violates Honor Code

BYU trailed Arizona State 21-3 at halftime in a pivotal Big 12 battle on Saturday before coming out of the break and showing a very real pulse after an intense speech from senior captain Tyler Batty. The audio of Batty's speech was leaked after the Cougars ultimately lost 28-23, which is an issue for more than one reason.

Halftime speeches are typically meant to be kept between players and coaches, and certainly not leaked by a random person sitting in the locker room. In this particular instance, the speech was also filled with curse words, which is a no-no when we're talking about a university sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"I see a bunch of motherfu--ers, including myself, that ain't showing that sh-t," Batty is heard screaming in the first few seconds of the video. "Damn, we did too much, we worked too hard. We were fu--ing putting our lives on the line for this game. What the f--k are we doing out there, man?"

The majority of students who attend BYU are of the Mormon faith. Not only do Mormons intend on following a strict moral code, but agree to follow an Honor Code once they enroll in the school.

"As faculty, administration, staff, and students voluntarily commit to conduct their lives in accordance with the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ, they strive to maintain the highest standards in their personal conduct regarding honor, integrity, morality, and consideration of others," BYU's Honor Code reads in part.

"By accepting appointment, continuing in employment, being admitted, or continuing enrollment, each member of the campus communities personally commits to observe the CES Honor Code approved by the Board of Trustees."

The Honor Code states that students, faculty, and staff should "respect others, including the avoidance of profane and vulgar language."

The leaked audio has put BYU in a rather awkward spot due to the university's faith-centered Honor Code and a fanbase that is largely made up of folks who do not say the words Batty was heard saying. Having said that, football players curse, especially in the locker room after being embarrassed for a half of football.

It's unclear at this point if Batty will face any sort of disciplinary action, but BYU head coach Kalani Sitake did confirm that the Big 12 conference is investigating the leaked audio.

"The Big 12 is looking into it," Sitake said during his Monday press conference. "They're reviewing everything that happened in the game from on the field when the game happened to the penalties, to the completion or incompletion with Chase Roberts, all those things. They're handling all that and even the recording. They're looking into all of that stuff. They'll deal with it. I trust the Big 12 leadership and [I'll] just let them handle that."

Connor Pay, a fellow BYU captain, said that the leaking of the audio, not the speech itself, was "not super appropriate."