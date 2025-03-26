Buzz Williams Prays Over Each Of His Texas A&M Players After Season Ends In Incredibly Emotional Scene

Just like it will for 66 other teams in the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M's season came to an end without the Aggies cutting down the nets in San Antonio. Only one team goes unbeaten and wins a national title. That's how it works and how it's always worked, but that doesn't make the reality of losing any easier.

The Aggies fell to Michigan 91-79 in the second round of the tournament despite taking a four-point lead into halftime and controlling a large chunk of the contest. Understandably down and emotional in the locker room after the final buzzer, Williams took time to not only share a heartfelt message to his bunch, but also pray over a large number of his players.

This wasn't your quick 30-second prayer over the team as a whole, either. Williams took the time to put his hands on his players' shoulders, address each one personally, and pray for more than 10 minutes.

Tears were shared by players, coaches, managers, and anyone else in the room as it turned into one of the more emotional and powerful scenes you'll ever see in a locker room.

Among the players who became emotional throughout the prayer was Wade Taylor IV, the star of this Texas A&M team who averaged just under 16 points per game during the season, but had a rough night shooting against the Wolverines, going 1-for-8 from three-point land.

Williams took over in Colleg Station ahead of the 2019-201 campaign, and while he wasn't able to lead his team to the NCAAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons at the helm, the Aggies have been a tournament team the last three seasons having won their first-round matchups each of the last two years.

Williams' 120-73 mark at A&M speaks for itself, but it doesn't speak nearly as loudly as moments like the ones he shared with his players after his team's season came to a close earlier than they wanted it to.