Buzz Williams Leaves Texas A&M For Maryland, After Searching For A Spot To Reset Coaching Career

Maryland basketball has finished its search for a new head coach, with this one brewing for a while. Multiple sources tell OutKick that Texas A&M's Buzz Williams has agreed to a deal to become the Terrapins' new coach.

All of this comes after Kevin Willard took the Villanova job last week, after a few months of talking about how bad the situation was at Maryland. That did not stop Buzz Williams from putting his name into the hat for the opening, with sources telling OutKick that Williams has been looking for a new place to call home for the past year.

It should also be noted that the buyout for Buzz Williams to leave Texas A&M dropped to $1 million today.

For Williams, he has found success at previous stops, though Maryland will be a project once he arrives on campus. Having coached at Marquette and Virginia Tech before taking the Texas A&M job, Williams has an overall record of 373-228, with multiple Sweet Sixteen appearances, along with an Elite Eight appearance at Marquette.

In College Station, Buzz Williams had gone 56-44 in SEC play. Now, the former Aggies coach is moving to the Big Ten, with a lot to get done during this current transfer portal cycle.

The news of Buzz leaving Texas A&M did not come as a shock to athletic administrators, knowing that the head coach had grown uneasy during his time back in his home state of Texas. But, it's not as if he's walking into a perfect spot with the Terrapins, with NIL and the school looking for a permanent Athletic Director.

"We would like to thank Buzz for his years of service leading up pur men's basketball program," Texas A&M Trev Alberts said. "We wish he and Corey and their family all the best moving forward.

"We are excited about the future of Aggies basketball, and we will find the right leader for our program."

This move to Maryland was put into motion before Kevin Willard took the Villanova job, and now the Aggies are on the clock to find a replacement in a league that set records for NCAA Tournament invitations this season.

"It is an honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the University of Maryland men's basketball team," said Buzz Williams. "I want to thank President Pines and Colleen Sorem for this opportunity to lead one of the most prestigious programs in the country. In leading this program, I promise to uphold the history of Maryland basketball and make Terp Nation proud with the men who represent this institution."

It's not as if the Aggies are NIL poor, but sources tell OutKick that Buzz Williams was looking for more of a commitment to the sport in this new era of revenue-sharing. I've been told that Maryland is prepared to spend the money needed to put together a roster that will compete in the Big Ten on a yearly basis.

The biggest question now is where Texas A&M will go for their next head coach. Obviously, the job is intriguing, but this could also create another domino effect in the sport.