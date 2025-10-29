Bush League: Padres' 9-Hour Manager's Interview With Albert Pujols Throws Wrench In Dodger Stadium Appearance

Albert Pujols shows up for 9.5-hour second interview with Padres - what's a man gotta do for the job?

This is sick divisional rivalry stuff from the Padres, and not the good "sick."

One of baseball's biggest modern rivalries has been the San Diego Padres' beef with the more successful SoCal team, the Dodgers.

LA plays Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, which was slated to feature MLB legend Albert Pujols for MLB Network's coverage of the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays are tied 2-2 heading into the decisive matchup, tension thick and all eyes on LA.

HOWEVER, the Padres scheduled an interview for their vacant manager's position and invited Pujols back for a second interview on Wednesday, which kept him from joining the World Series coverage.

The meeting reportedly lasted 9.5 hours, according to Bob Nightengale.

Nine and a half hours.

For a second interview. And somehow, still no decision. What could possibly require nine hours of follow-up questions after the first round? Absolutely disgusting stuff by the Padres.

Pujols was in attendance for Monday’s Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

Padres and Dodgers fans have been at each other's throats before and during the Shohei Ohtani era in LA as the broken exes down in SD howl about not signing the Japanese sensation.

Having faced the Dodgers and Ohtani in the 2024 NLDS, the Padres took their rivalry up a notch and took it even further by keeping Pujols out, or at the very least, making him annoyingly late to Chavez Ravine.

To make it up the hill by first pitch, Dodger fans need to be at the base of the hill several hours in advance.

Driving from San Diego to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday afternoon is a detestable battle you wouldn't wish on your worst rivals or your coach.

Perhaps it's just a great display of endurance from Pujols, the ex-player now garnering plenty of buzz as a managerial candidate, despite lacking experience.

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, of SoCal, previously interviewed Pujols but chose to hire Kurt Suzuki on a one-year deal instead.

Of course, Pujols was a Dodger in 2021, which, in a way, acts as a form of surrender for Padres fans.

