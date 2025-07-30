Buford High School Builds Magnificent $62 Million Stadium That Should Have College Football Teams Jealous

Buford high school has put some college football stadiums to shame with its new venue.

More over Texas, because Buford high school in Georgia has a new $62 million dollar stadium that is certainly making some college football teams jealous of their new digs.

The renovations are complete, and now Buford will be playing football in one of the most majestic-looking venues in all high school athletics. If you haven't seen the progress pictures of this new stadium over the past year, the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday had folks drooling over this new facility that puts plenty of college stadiums to shame.

Obviously, high school football stadiums in Texas have always been held in high regard, thanks to the amount of oil money that is donated to build the massive venues across the state. And yes, I know that there are plenty of beautiful venues across the country.

But now, Georgia is on the map, in a major way, thanks to the new Phillip Beard Stadium.

So, what does $62 million get you for a high school football venue?

Now one of the largest stadiums in the south, it comes with 15 luxury suites that look like something you would see at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Also, a 3,500-square-foot video jumbotron sits in the endzone, since I guess contractors couldn't have it hovering above the field.

The stadium also has a 10,000 seat capacity, and houses a two-story fieldhouse that will have locker rooms, along with a workout facility. In addition, the complex has six different practice fields for different sports, along with a JV field.

Taking eight months to build, I'd say the investment from the city paid off in a massive way, though the initial price tag was actually half of the final cost.

"It’s all this inflation that’s caused by the government," Buford City Commission Chairman Phillip Beard said. "This thing started out, it was going to be $30 million. It took them about a year-a-half to two years to get the plans together from the time they estimated it to the time we went to bid, we just had that tremendous inflation there."

In fitting fashion, what better way to kick off the regular season than by having ESPN come to town for the season-opener? On August 14th, No. 10 Buford will host Georgia powerhouse, Milton High School, in a collosal battle to kick off their 2025 campaign.

If you're going to spend $62 million on a football stadium, you had better be able to showcase the investment to the entire country.

I will certainly be making a stop in Buford this season on a Friday night before college football in the state of Georgia.