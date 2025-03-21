Buffalo Sabres Lose To Utah In The Most Embarrassing Fashion Possible

The Buffalo Sabres are the embodiment of misery.

Since the 2011-2012 season , Buffalo has finished the season outside of the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.

Over that span, they have watched a myriad of good players they once had on their roster - Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, Linus Ullmark, Ryan O’Reilley, and Jack Eichel - find other teams and win titles and personal accolades they didn’t get in Buffalo.

This season hasn’t been much better. Buffalo sits in last place in the Atlantic Division and are among the five worst teams in the league.

It’s been a recurring nightmare for the Sabres and their loyal fans. Thank goodness the city has the Bills to root for.

Last night, Buffalo traveled to play the Utah Hockey Club in the hopes that something - anything - would go right in this lost campaign. Even though they were down 3-2 with just over a minute left in the game, they had a brief spell of momentum on their side. The Sabres drew a penalty, and pulled the goalie for an extra attacker. That means that for 70 seconds, the Sabres would have a man advantage to tie the game.

Well, they would have, had they not scored in their own net.

Forward Tage Thompson tried to feed a pass to the point, and instead of finding defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, it ricocheted off the boards and into their own net.

Utah would end up winning 5-2 .

I would say I’m shocked by that result, but remember, this is the Sabres we are talking about. They continue to invent new ways to reach the lowest of lows in how they perform.

I want so badly for Buffalo to succeed, they need a morale boost. But they just can’t get out of their own way.