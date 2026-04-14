Sabres Social Media Admin Rips Critics After Team Clinches Top Spot In The Division

They had 15 years of receipts to get to...

Thanks to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night, the Buffalo Sabres have officially clinched the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Which meant it was time for the team's social media admin to start dancing on some haters' graves.

The Sabres punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011 earlier this month, but still had to battle the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens to the wire for the top seed.

READ: BUFFALO SABRES HELP OUT FAN WITH HILARIOUSLY MISPELLED HOODIE

This means that the Sabres will get home ice until at least the Eastern Conference Final, and will play either the Boston Bruins or Ottawa Senators in the first round.

But, after 15 years of — let's face it — a lot of sh-tty hockey, it's only fair that the Sabres stick it to their detractors.

Oh, jeez. Here we go.

Fifteen years of pent-up non-playoff-making aggression is about to come spewing out.

If you said something bad about the Sabres on social media in the last decade and a half, you were on notice.

But not without a quick victory lap.

Alright, now that that's out of the way, let's get to it.

Wow… what a run. Fifteen years of fruitlessness will do that to you.

That was some top-notch social media admin-ing.

But, man, what an exciting time for the Sabres. They’ve had some near misses with the playoffs in recent years, but not only did they make it comfortably, they won the division too.

Now comes the hard part.

I think the big X-factor for the Sabres will be whether they can overcome a relative lack of playoff experience.

Sure, everyone has their first time in the postseason, but if you look back at the last batch of winners — Florida, Tampa, Vegas, Colorado, Washington, etc. — they were teams that had some deep runs under their belts before hitting pay dirt.

That's big. It's not a matter of paying your dues; it's a matter of knowing how to navigate the ups and downs of the marathon that is the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That said, anything can happen, and the Sabres have a bit of a team-of-destiny feel heading into this year’s playoffs.