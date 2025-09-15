Bills Humiliate Jets Then Troll Them With Savage NY Post-Inspired Graphic

The New York Jets looked fairly competent in their Week 1 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields appeared to be an average NFL quarterback. But reality came crashing down on fans of the team during Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, one of the best teams in the NFL, dismantled the Jets in every phase of the game. Buffalo ran 71 offensive plays, New York 47. The Bills outgained the Jets 403-154. Justin Fields completed a paltry 3 of his 11 passes for 27 yards before suffering an injury. He posted a passer rating of 39.6, the lowest possible rating, and a QBR of 1.1.

The only touchdown New York scored came in garbage time with the team already trailing 30-3 late in the fourth quarter. Their first nine possessions went like this: punt, fumble, punt, punt, field goal, punt, punt, punt, punt.

Buffalo ran for 224 yards and averaged over five yards per carry. Josh Allen didn't even play that well, but he didn't need to because the Bills dominated on the ground and on defense.

Bills Dominate on the Field, Then on the Internet

On Monday, the team posted a Photoshop graphic that mimicked the style of the New York Post back page. The headline read, "Cooked ‘Em" with a subheadline that said, "New York’s ONLY football team gets the win in New Jersey."

Where it would normally say New York Post, the Bills social media team replaced it with the words, "New Jersey lost."

This is a perfect troll. First, it's factually accurate. The Bills are the only team in the NFL whose home stadium is actually located in the state of New York. Plus, Jets and Giants fans get very angry when people call them the "New Jersey Jets" or "New Jersey Giants", even though MetLife Stadium is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Second, not only did they manage to rip the Jets, but they caught the Giants with a stray. That's impressive from the Bills' social media team.

Additionally, how can the Jets fans even be mad? Their team was embarrassed. They were demolished inside their home stadium (which, in case you forgot, is located in New Jersey).

Well played, Bills.