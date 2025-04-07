Budweiser Celebrates Goalies Alex Ovechkin Hasn't Scored On With Unique Cans You Need To See

Alex Ovechkin is getting a lot of love for becoming the NHL's new goal-scoring king. But Budweiser is showing some appreciation for goalies that have stonewalled The Great 8.

In one of the most seminal sports moments in recent memory, Ovechkin broke the NHL goal-scoring record on Sunday afternoon , previously held by Wayne Gretzky. To do so, he scored on one of the few active goalies that had stopped every previous Ovechkin shot he’d faced - New York Islanders star Illya Sorokin.

That tally was his 895th goal, making him the greatest goal-scorer to ever live. By adding Sorokin to the list, Ovechkin has now scored on an NHL record 183 different goalies -which is completely absurd.

Despite that extensive list, there are still some goalies - some retired, some active - that can say that "The Great 8" never got one past him. And Budweiser wanted to honor that.

Anheuser-Busch sent a customized can of Budweiser Zero to every goalie that had stoned Ovechkin every time they faced him. The can design included the number of shots that they faced, and the corresponding zero-goals-scored marker.

Along with this insane design was the following message:

"This world-famous Budweiser Zero was brewed for you, the brick wall between the pipes. The greatest goalscorer has scored a record-breaking 895 goals. You faced (shot number) against, but zero got behind you. This Bud’s for you, (player’s number), the King of Zero."

Bro. That is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.

Some guys on this list could still end up letting an Ovechkin shot past them - Vitek Vanecek, Kevin Lankinen, Joey Daccord, and a few others. But even if that happens, they can say that Ovechkin got zero help from them in setting the new goal record.

And now they have a can of Budweiser to remember that by. What an awesome token for your career.