Bucs Star Antoine Winfield Jr.’s Fiancée Dips Out On L.A. VIP Event To Ride In Ambulance With Crash Victim

Mpagi proved to be the real MVP.

The biggest football story this weekend happened on a random sidewalk in Los Angeles.

Teesa Mpagi, fiancée of Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., played hero on Saturday while on her way to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium.

The event featured NFL greats like Tom Brady and served as a showcase for the sport’s 2028 Olympic debut. It was a massive promotional event that hit a wall when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle directly in front of the "friends and family" bus.

While others sat in shock, Mpagi sprang into action.

The former University of Texas track standout reportedly jumped off the bus alongside EAG Sports staffers Alexandra Garcia and Cecilia Macris, while EAG CEO Denise White stepped into the street to direct traffic away from the victim.

Reports from the ground describe a scene where Mpagi became the savior. Mpagi hit the pavement and held the woman’s hand while sirens approached.

In the middle of the chaos, she secured the woman’s phone and called her husband to talk him through the nightmare.

When paramedics arrived, Mpagi reportedly climbed into the ambulance to ensure a complete stranger did not have to face the emergency room alone. She gladly skipped the VIP lounge to become a hero.

For a day, Mpagi traded the glitz and glamor for a hospital waiting room and proved she may be the most valuable player in the Winfield household.

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