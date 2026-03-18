Bucks Want To Shut Down Giannis Antetokounmpo, The Greek Freak Reportedly Won’t Let Them

This standoff is likely just the beginning of a bad breakup.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo appear to be at odds over the direction of the rest of the season.

After Giannis suffered a left knee hyperextension and a bone bruise during Sunday’s loss to the Pacers, the organization reportedly wants to shelve their superstar for the rest of the season.

Giannis, being the competitor he is, is reportedly pushing back. Hard.

The Bucks are 28-40 and sit 11th in the East … so, their season is effectively over.

READ: Shams Charania On 'Fraud' Watch After Giannis Antetokounmpo Stayed With Bucks

For the Bucks' medical staff and front office, there is zero incentive to run a 31-year-old franchise pillar out there on a bad knee for meaningless March games.

Giannis sees it differently. Reports indicate he has told the team he’s playing, creating the ultimate drama for an already tumultuous season between the team and their franchise pillar.

The 2025-26 season has been one long trade rumor.

Whether it's the Knicks or the Warriors, the "will he or won't he" chatter surrounding Giannis was constant. Milwaukee even moved veteran rotation players for developmental pieces at the deadline, hoping to signal a shift toward a rebuild.

If the Bucks force him to sit, they risk further alienating the greatest player in franchise history. If they let him play and the knee gives out, they lose the only leverage they have for a potential summer overhaul.

It’s a mess in Milwaukee, and with the offseason approaching, this standoff feels more like the start of an ugly split than the end of a rough season.

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