Milwaukee Bucks Show Zero Shame By Signing ANOTHER Antetokounmpo Brother

The Milwaukee Bucks’ commitment to the Greek Freak has officially gone off the deep end.

On Monday, Milwaukee surprised fans with its latest move: signing Alex Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Giannis.

At this point, Giannis Antetokounmpo might as well be running the team himself. It’s no mystery that Milwaukee owes Giannis everything for delivering its first championship in 50 years. But adding another nepo NBA player feels less like a strategy to keep Giannis long-term and more like appeasing their superstar.

Alex Antetokounmpo’s career doesn’t exactly scream "consistent rotation player."

He went undrafted in 2021, played overseas in 2024, and spent three years with the Bucks’ G-League affiliate.

To their credit, the Antetokounmpos — Giannis, Thanasis and Alex — have now made NBA history as the first trio of brothers on the same team.

RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors spark up as report reveals NBA star open to move

Thanasis joined the Bucks in 2019 and has been riding the bench since.

Meanwhile, Giannis’ frustrations in Milwaukee have long centered on the lack of a reliable supporting cast and consistent coaching — the same formula that once powered their 2021 title run.

He signed a three-year, $186 million extension in October 2023, complete with a player option for the 2027-28 season — a deal that shows commitment but also keeps the door open.

Mike Budenholzer steered the team from 2018 to 2023 before Doc Rivers took over last season, leading Milwaukee to a 48-34 finish.

For all the Bucks’ loyalty, Giannis still holds the upper hand. He’s a two-time MVP with the leverage to leave whenever he decides it’s time to chase ring number two. The Bucks added another Antetokounmpo and doubled down on the dynasty of one man.

The question is, how long will Giannis keep believing in them?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela