Buccaneers Bring Back Duck That Went Viral During Week 17 Win Over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed a special guest onto the field ahead of their Week 18 match-up against the New Orleans Saints. It was the duck who invited herself onto the field just one week ago.

In the third quarter of the Bucs' blowout, 48-14 win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, the CBS broadcast cut to a rogue duck waddling on the field. One could say she was a "lucky duck" because just after the bird's appearance, the Buccaneers blocked a punt by the Panthers' special teams and returned the loose ball for a touchdown.

There was a momentary stoppage in the game while stadium personnel chased down the duck and carried her off the field to safety.

Capitalizing off the viral moment, the Bucs changed their profile picture on X to an image of the duck wearing a Bucs jersey. The NFL account had their own fun with the gimmick, inserting a picture of the duck standing next to punt returner Trey Palmer as their header on X.

But that wasn't the last we'd see of the Tampa Bay Duck-aneer.

On Sunday morning before kickoff, former Bucs center Ryan Jensen waltzed into the stadium carrying the team's new unofficial mascot.

The duck made its way around the sidelines during pre-game festivities and even got a visit from Fox Sports broadcaster and seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

It looks like the Bucs are hoping the mallard can be their lucky charm one more time. With a win over the Saints, Tampa Bay would take the NFC South title and secure a spot in the postseason.