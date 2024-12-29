Rogue Duck Makes Cameo At Buccaneers, Panthers Game

Baker Mayfield's five-touchdown shredding of the Carolina Panthers defense Sunday was briefly interrupted by a rogue duck.

Yes, a tiny, feathered creature appeared on the gridiron — further proof the NFL isn't slowing down in Week 17.

The theatrics at Raymond James Stadium delivered as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Panthers and scored 48 points to beat Carolina (48-14).

During the third quarter, the CBS broadcast cut to an actual duck waddling on the field, surprising viewers and football fans alike.

WATCH:

Tampa Bay found unexpected luck from the rogue duck, and the wandering duck got a front-row seat to the action.

"The duck is covering better than the Panthers defense today," one NFL fan posted on X.

During the bizarre sequence, the Bucs blocked a punt by the Panthers' special teams and returned the loose ball for a touchdown.

Stadium personnel tracked after the duck during a momentary stoppage of the game.

How can the NBA compete with this?

Sunday's Week 17 action was another strong reminder of why the NFL continues to reign supreme.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com