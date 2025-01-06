Bubba Wallace Uncorks A Mental Health Update, Hooters Gianna's Black Flag Bikini & 65-Year-Old To Run Daytona!

Hell yes … we're in January. Motorsports month, people. This is it. This is when the motorsports calendar revs the hell up – finally – after … two long months!

Two months! That's all it's been since we last saw automobiles on the racetrack. True story. Now, to be fair, that was NASCAR. Those fellas don't return until next month. But, the Rolex 24 is at the end of this one, which means the 2025 motorsports season is on deck.

Now that the pesky NFL is outta the way, we can finally focus on racing! If we could just wrap up those college football playoffs. I'm sure nobody's watching, anyway. All eyes on Daytona, boys and girls!

But, for now, we still have an offseason to navigate. Believe me, nobody is more upset about it than I am, mainly because the racing #content ain't exactly flowing on Jan. 6.

Good thing I get paid the medium bucks to pump out an offseason NASCAR column each and every week. It's what separates the boys from the men. The elite bloggers from the wokes. The Big J journos from the hacks.

I've got Bubba Wallace checking in for duty today. I've got Paige Spiranac turning on all of Daytona. I've got Dale Earnhardt quotes, a Dale/Dale Jr. picture rocking race fans, and 65-year-old Mike Wallace storming back onto the race scene out of absolutely nowhere.

Mikey Wallace!

Four tires, just enough fuel to get us across the final 2% of the offseason, and maybe the Viagra paint scheme for Mike Wallace … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘God Bless You If You Clicked On This Today’ edition – is LIVE!

Bubba Wallace breaks his break with a mental health update

Been a WHILE since we had some Bubba Wallace #content around here, which I'm sure literally all of you loved. Don't know if you've noticed, but Bubba ain't exactly a fan favorite in the OutKick spaces.

Now, to a degree, I've been Bubba's biggest supporter. And by that, I mean he's good for #content so I give him the benefit of the doubt a bunch of the time, because you guys hate-click on his name.

And hate-clicks are still clicks!

Anyway, Bubba ditched social media sometime late last year because he loves pulling that stunt about once a year and acting like he's some high and mighty adult, and he always ends up coming back stronger than ever!

And, right on cue, he returned last night with the piss and vinegar of a high school boy in Victoria's Secret for the first time!

Mike Wallace is ready for Daytona!

There is 24 hours in a day. What’s 30 minutes to walk, run, or ride the peloton? 30 minutes.

Amen, brother! Put it on a pillow! Looks like we've got a fit Bubba Wallace on deck for the 2025 season. Strap in. And the "mentals are at an all-time high," too!

He's married. He's a dad. He just signed a contract extension last fall. He works for Michael Jordan. Bubba is ready to rock and roll for 2025, boys and girls. Feels like we're in for a big year of #content from your favorite driver.

OK, from one Wallace to literally a completely-different-in-every-single-way-Wallace … let's check in with 65-year-old Mike Wallace, who last raced in the Cup Series – *checks notes* – 10 years ago!

Dale Jr. Dale Sr., Hooters Gianna & Paige, oh my!

Incredible. First off, what an open car list. The Duels (125s) suck most years, especially in the past decade or two, but this year could be electric. Love the Thursday night before Daytona. Underrated night, especially for a Big J journo like myself.

You just sit there and drink beer and watch a bunch of retreads try to make the dance. It's the best. Did I mention the beer part?

Anyway, Mikey Wallace made his Cup debut way back in 1991 (!!!), and has three top-5s over 197 races. Inexplicably, his best finish ever was fourth (!!!!!!!!!!!) in the 2007 Daytona 500.

He raced against Both Earnhardts, both Elliotts, both Waltrips AND both Pettys.

Amazing. And now, he's going to run the Daytona 500. Or, he's gonna at least try like hell. Love that.

Plus, we get more Kenny Wallace content out of it, and Kenny is such a pistol I can't even keep up. Six weeks, folks. We're so close.

OK, let's do a quick splash & go to end the day. First up? Dale Earnhardt!

Amazing. God, I miss that guy. The best. NASCAR used to be such a proper sport. And now we have Bubba Wallace taking mental health breaks!

Relax, it's a joke.

From Dale Sr. to … Dale Jr.!

My God. What a picture. Show this one to a Lib today to help them celebrate Jan. 6!

Ok, let's get to some smut on the way out. Hooters Gianna, how was Key West??

Okeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedokee! Looks like it was fun! Happy honeymooning! And, for the love of God, keep the #content coming!

OK, that's it for today. Let's go ahead and have a Larry Mac & Paige Spiranac sandwich to end the day. What a sentence.

See you next week.