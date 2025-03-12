NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Reflects On Fatherhood, Working For Michael Jordan, Politics And Tennessee Athletics

Bubba Wallace has certainly been a lighting rod when it comes to headlines surrounding NASCAR during his time in the sport, but in the seven years since he jumped into his first Cup series car, there have obviously been moments of growth during times of self-reflection.

Wallace would tell you that some of the situations he found himself embroiled in over the past were part hot-head, but also someone still trying to grow in a sport where there's not a lot of room for mistakes.

One of those aspects is his time behind the wheel, whether that be for Joe Gibbs Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports or with 23XI Racing, who he currently drives for. It's not a secret that there have been some tense times as a NASCAR driver, some of them coming on the track, while also through social media, his times of mental blowouts and a wild two years during the covid era.

And my goodness, that last one is a firecracker.

Now, for full transparency, I not only share the same last name, but we also share the same blood, being that Bubba is my first cousin. Yea, I know he has a little darker skin tone than I do, if it wasn't obvious.

I don't think everyone needs a trip down memory lane to 2020, where an off-track incident at Talladega put Bubba in a spotlight that he certainly didn’t need when it comes to popularity. Wallace was already one of the hottest names in the sport from a marketing standpoint, and if you want to base that on the partial color of his skin, then that's your right, and I wouldn't argue at that point.

HERE IS THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH BUBBA WALLACE

But during times of struggle, there is a growth from the inside that begins. For Bubba, it was mainly centered around his mental health, putting himself first, and not the sport he participates in.

For those who don't know him, I truly wish you did. For everything you might see on social media, or his reaction to an incident on the track during a race, there's a side of him that is not for the public eye.

He would also tell you that he's had to prioritize his mental health over the last number of years, something that is for some reason taboo to talk about for men. But, it's what he's done to make sure that he's in a better place is what I see on a daily basis, whether that's a text message to the group, or a phone call before the season begins, that puts life in perspective.

Wallace Isn't Caught Up In Social Media Or Politics Much These Days

I won't get into what transpired during that crazy night at Talladega, because to be honest, it wouldn't accomplish much. Though I will say that everything changed on that night before it made the news, thanks to a phone call to family members about something that transpired while he was relaxing in his motorhome, far from a garage.

But, everyone has an opinion, and rightfully so, which is what I love about the country we live in. There are also times when Bubba has had to learn how to handle certain aspects of his job, and being a popular driver, whether you hate him or love him, that comes with the territory in this age of social media.

So, with everyone looking for a narrative to discuss around the sport, especially when President Trump attended the Daytona 500 to open the NASCAR season, with a badass flyover while arriving at the track. In this current day of social media, folks are fixated on your reactions as an athlete, whether that's good or bad. So, when discussing the political landscape of the sport right now, it all comes down to respecting others' opinions, even if you don't agree with them, according to Wallace.

As he mentioned during our interview, while there might be some type of perception about Bubba, certainly based on past instances, it will always be polarizing whether he likes it or not.

Now, there has been a change in how he goes about putting the previous race behind him. And one of the main reasons why this has worked so well for Bubba is the fact that he's coming home to a wonderful wife, and his son ‘Becks’, which has been the best thing to ever happen to him, besides marrying Amanda.

Bubba Has A New Perspective On Life, With Wife And New Baby

One of the most important aspects of a NASCAR driver's time behind the wheel is not letting the outside noise hamper what they're doing inside the car. Whether that was the previous week's result or something that occurred during the build up to a race.

For Bubba, this has taken time to understand. In the past, there was zero communication with him after a bad result, usually overthinking the situation to a point that would cause depression in a sense. Not thinking you’re good enough after finishing 15th in a race, or even coming up just short with a 2nd place finish.

But now, there is a new perspective on life that has completely changed the way he looks at his job, which he detailed in our interview about his brakes going out last week at Phoenix.

"It just wasn't meant to be, and I was trying to understand that pretty quick. It's like, ‘OK, just accept it right?’, you're not going to change the outcome. And even Amanda, we were texting after the race and she was like ‘I’m surprised you're not upset' or something along those lines. But she's used to the bad days and I'm a pain in the ass, so she was quite surprised.

"I was excited to get home. I think every weekend, they've only been to the Daytona 500, they haven't been to these last three. And so, every day I leave, multiple times throughout the day I'm pulling up the baby monitor from halfway across the country, I'm watching him sleep and it brings me joy knowing that we have a beautiful and healthy baby at home that we both can't get enough of. But it just adds a new perspective on life. It's nice to be able to take a step back and say ‘If it all ended today, it’s ok because I have a good family, and we'll be fine."

For that reason, things have changed for Bubba, where in the past he'd be fixated on social media comments, or harping on what he could've done better until the next green flag dropped.

Michael Jordan And Rick Barnes. Two Men Who Show Their Support

Obviously, one of the most interesting elements of who Bubba Wallace works for is team owner Michael Jordan, who plays a pivotal part every weekend in making sure to let his drivers know that he's paying attention, even if he's not in attendance.

"One of the first texts I get every Sunday, whether pre-race or postrace is from MJ, each and every weekend," Bubba explained. "He's always watching, no matter where he's at in the world, and I think that's really cool. I think that's beneficial for all of us, and I mean that for myself to every last employee at 23XI. They know the commitment he has, and it's really special to be a part of it."

Another fixture in the basketball world that is involved in the life of Bubba is Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. Growing up, there was no other choice than being a Vols fan, as his family had already indoctrinated him since birth. It was his mother who started it all while running track at Tennessee, which put some of that orange blood into his system.

Then, it was a family thing, attending games with his father, along with his uncle and our cousin that really expedited his passion for Tennessee athletics. Now, even though he didn’t get to experience a lot of wins growing up, thanks to some mediocre coaches in Knoxville, along with his grueling schedule of racing go-karts before climbing the ranks, it was always Tennessee.

Over the past decade or so is when Bubba started to really embrace his passion for the Vols.. Whether that's because our family group text consisted of continuous football talk is up to him to answer, but he always held a soft spot for the team located in Knoxville. To be honest, it was probably the family trips to games that enamored the young man, but it still lives on to this day, attending last season's opener in Charlotte against North Carolina State with his uncle.

There was a time during the 2020 season where Wallace was dealing with what he described as a mental breakdown, coming to a boil at Kansas Speedway. That was when Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes reached out to Bubba, who had no idea that was the person calling him on a random number following practice.

"I'll never forget, I was in Kansas, I think 2020. It was whenever I had like a mental breakdown," Wallace explained. "I had an unknown number call me and leave a voicemail, this was after practice. It was like, ‘Hey Bubba, this is Rick Barnes. Hey I’ve been watching for years, big fan, love what you do'. And I thought that was one of the coolest things ever.

"Ever since then we talked a handful of times throughout the year. It's always fun seeing him in his element, and vice-versa, he loves turning on the races when he has time. I think it's super cool to have a person like him in your corner, and he's a big fan of the sport."

That relationship with Barnes has only grown since that call, with Bubba attending numerous Tennessee basketball games, while also exchanging calls with the Vols head coach.

As for what's next for Bubba, it's all about putting his brake failure from last week at Phoenix in the rearview mirror and moving on to the race this weekend in Las Vegas.

In the past, it would've taken him a while to get over his first trip of the season out West, but now he has so many other things to think about that have changed the way he goes about his life.