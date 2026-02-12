Bryson DeChambeau Stone-Cold Tops Tee Shot, Still Manages To Out Drive Most And Make Birdie

Bryson DeChambeau made seven birdies during his opening round of LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia, but one stands out among the rest.

The two-time major champion played his opening nine holes at 1-under, but after a disappointing par on the Par 5 ninth hole, DeChambeau appeared to take out a bit of frustration with his tee shot on the Par 5 10th. In a downright stunning scene, he nearly missed the ball and completely topped it.

Some tops are better than others, however, and DeChambeau could not have drawn up a better one on the 10th hole.

The American's ball stayed in the fairway, and according to LIV's shot link, traveled 245 yards. Plenty of folks reading this can't even hit a golf ball that far, yet DeChambeau managed that mark without his ball leaving the ground.

If you're going to top a drive, it's best if it comes on a Par 5, and DeChambeau still going on to make a birdie on the hole certainly supports that theory.

After the topped shot, he hit a truly ridiculous fairway wood 288 yards, snuck his ball over the greenside bunker, and was left with a 30-foot putt for eagle. He went on to two putt from there, and his birdie on the hole was his first of five birdies on the back nine.

DeChambeau's opening round of 6-under was matched by Australian Marc Leishman, as the two will head into round two tied atop the leaderboard in what has turned into LIV Golf's flagship event. American Anthony Kim shot 5-under in the opening round.