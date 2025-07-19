Bryson DeChambeau In Favor Of Donald Trump-Owned Course Hosting Future Open Championship

Trump Turnberry is considered one of the best golf courses in the world

Turnberry in Scotland is widely considered one of the best golf courses in the world. It was also part of the rota of courses that hosted The Open Championship for decades (1977, 1986, 1994, and 2009). So why hasn't it hosted The Open since 2009? Because Donald Trump owns it.

The Royal & Ancient, one of the governing bodies of golf and the organizers of the Open, said in 2021 that it would not permit another tournament to be played at Turnberry as long as it was associated with Trump. For some reason. Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A, said in a statement at the time that The Open would not return in the "foreseeable future."

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future. We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself, and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."

But Bryson DeChambeau thinks it's time for the ridiculous standard to come to an end.

Trump Turnberry Should Host Upcoming Open, DeChambeau Says

Speaking after shooting a 7-under 65 on Friday in the second round of this year's Open at Royal Portrush, DeChambeau advocated for Turnberry to host one of the next available dates.

"I look at it as a golf course," DeChambeau said. "It's one of the best golf courses in the world, and I'd love for it to be a part of the rotation.

"Albeit I haven't played it, I've heard so many great things about it, and any time you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it's worthy of it, for sure."

He also said he believes Trump would do a great job of hosting one of the major tournaments at his course.

"He'd still probably respect the R&A and what they're trying to accomplish," DeChambeau said. "I can't speak on his behalf, but what I can say is, knowing him, he'll do his best of a job as he possibly can."

There's no reason Turnberry shouldn't host an Open Championship, and plenty believe that it should. Maybe more players speaking out about it can correct this pointless wrong, and return one of the game's most important tournaments to one of its best courses.

The next available year? 2028. Seems like a perfect time.