Bryson DeChambeau Steps In After Asterisk Talley’s Emotional Interview, 'Little Meltdown' At Augusta

Everything was going so well for 17-year-old phenom Asterisk Talley during Sunday's final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She then arrived to Amen Corner, and became the latest addition to the long, long list of players who left golf's most famous stretch of holes searching for a prayer.

Talley began the final round with a one-shot advantage and made easy work of her opening 10 holes on Sunday, sitting at three-under on the afternoon. Her first bogey came at the Par 4 11th, but still had one hand firmly on the trophy as she stepped to the tee on the Par 3 12th.

She would eventually walk off the 12th green with a quadruple bogey seven, suddenly finding herself in a battle to keep her name on the first page of the leader board instead of cruising to the biggest win of her young career.

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Talley put her tee shot into a back bunker on 12 and proceeded to hit two consecutive shots from the sand trap into the water. It was a difficult moment to watch, and certainly one to live for a teenager on the grandest of stages on the most famous Par 3 on Earth.

Talley ultimately finished T-4 in the event, six shots back from winner Maria Jose Marin, who carded an impressive final round 68.

To her credit, Talley spoke with the media after not having anywhere close to her best stuff on Sunday, and was understandably emotional while speaking about what had transpired throughout the day and her great support system on and off the golf course.

She referred to her quadruple bogey on the 12th as a "little meltdown," proving she wasn't being too hard on herself.

Bryson DeChambeau, who hails from California as Talley does, was on the ground of Augusta National on Sunday and chose to hang around after she signed her scorecard and gave her emotional interview. The two-time U.S. Open champion shared some words of wisdom for the young golfer who has quite the future ahead of her.

"The way it turned out, it’s not going to define her," DeChambeau told The Athletic after he spoke to Talley. "It’s a moment for her to really learn. Obviously, I’ve had difficult moments in my career, and if there’s anything I can do to support her, that’s what I’m here for. That’s why I’m here to support. Obviously, ANWA is a huge event now. It’s really transforming the game, and that’s what really matters here today."

Talley also shared that Annika Sorenstam had talked to her after the final round on Sunday, and said that the legend had called her the best player in the field.