Bryson DeChambeau Says LIV Golf Isn't Going Anywhere As Contract Negotiations Loom

The details of LIV Golf's operations have been a mystery since the Saudi-backed league's inception more than three years ago, and when it comes to its future, well, that's been a complete and total guessing game for a myriad of reasons.

Bryson DeChambeau, who has become the face of LIV Golf, provided a rare update regarding the circuit's future. He wants the record to show that it is not going anywhere anytime soon.

One of the most common questions regarding LIV centers around player contracts, specifically what happens when a player's initial deal runs out. DeChambeau reportedly inked a deal with LIV Golf in 2022 for a reported $125 million and revealed his contract expires next year.

Despite the circuit's uncertainties, he hopes to sign a new deal sooner rather than later.

"Next year is when it ends," DeChambeau said of his contract while speaking ahead of this week's U.S. Open.

"We’re looking to negotiate end of this year and I’m very excited. They see the value in me, I see the value in what they can provide and I believe we’ll come to some sort of resolution on that. I’m super excited for the future. LIV’s not going anywhere. H.E (LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan) has been steadfast in his belief on team golf and whether everybody believes it or not, I believe it’s a viable option."

"I know what LIV brings to the table. And I’m excited for the future of what golf is going to be," he continued.

It goes without saying that DeChambeau would never cast an ounce of doubt about LIV Golf. He's being paid hundreds of millions of dollars to promote the league, but his decision to be candid about his contract and future comes at an interesting point in time.

Just last month, it was reported that, during his trip to the Middle East, President Donald Trump was expected to tell Saudi Arabia leader Mohammed bin Salman that the future of professional golf does not involve plans for LIV to continue.

"As the mandarins in Ponte Vedra understand things, the president is going to Saudi Arabia to tell its autocratic leader, Mohammed bin Salman, that any deal between the Tour and the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund will be on the Tour’s preferred terms, and those terms will not include a long-term future for LIV," Golfweek's Eamon Lynch reported in May.

In January 2024, the PGA Tour finalized a deal with Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of American billionaires, worth a reported $3 billion. The move was a head-scratcher given the Tour's active and public negotiations with the Saudis, and talks have appeared to do nothing but quiet down over the last year and counting.