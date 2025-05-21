Bryson DeChambeau Clowns Himself By Recreating His Bizarre 'Indiana Jones' Shot From PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau never misses an opportunity to make content, even if that opportunity is making fun of himself.

During last week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, DeChambeau found himself in the rough faced with some tree trouble. After avoiding the trees in front of him with his approach shot, he, for whatever reason, decided to walk after his shot like a Temu version of Indiana Jones.

To no surprise whatsoever, the PGA Championship and media rights organizations have stripped social media of all video evidence of the viral moment because fun can not be had. This, however, did not stop DeChambeau from recreating the moment a couple of days after the fact.

Crushers GC, DeChambeau's LIV Golf team, posted the video of his recreation to Instagram, showing the two-time major winner launch a shot over the top of his house and walk after it just as he did at Quail Hollow.

The attention to detail from DeChambeau in the video is next-level, as he threw on the same exact outfit he was wearing at Quail Hollow for the video posted to social media. It's just the latest example that proves Bryson truly is the king of golf content.

DeChambeau finished T-2 in last weekend's PGA Championship. He's now finished sixth or better in five of his last six major championship starts, which includes two runner-up finishes and a win at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.