Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka May Be Ineligible For 2025 Ryder Cup After 'Loophole' Closes

It's hard to imagine Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka not representing the U.S. in the 2025 Ryder Cup, but as things stand at the moment, that may be a harsh reality that comes to fruition.

LIV Golf players were eligible to compete for the U.S. during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, and team captain Zach Johnson used one of his six captain's picks to select Koepka. It's unclear whether Keegan Bradley, who will captain the U.S. side next year, will be given that luxury.

According to The Telegraph, a wrinkle was discovered before the 2023 Ryder Cup in the PGA of America regulations that made Koepka eligible to compete. The report claims that players who paid their yearly PGA of America dues before June 30, 2022 were eligible for the 2023 Ryder Cup thanks to a "grace period" that ran through June 2024.

Now that "loophole" has expired, therefore it's assumed that another wrinkle will need to be discovered or created for LIV players to become eligible to play in next year's Ryder Cup. The PGA of America, the governing body that runs the Ryder Cup on the U.S. side, has yet to confirm or deny the eligibility status of LIV players.

Bradley made it clear shortly after he was named U.S. captain that he wants LIV players to be eligible.

"I’m going to have the best 12 players [at Bethpage] so the PGA of America need to figure that out, if that’s their problem," Bradley said. "I know you have to be a PGA [of America] member to play in the Ryder Cup. That’s the only stipulation. So we’ll make sure if some of those guys that we think might make the team, we’ll make sure that they are a member."

If the Ryder Cup started today, DeChambeau would automatically qualify for the team as he currently sits third on the points list after his impressive 2024 campaign that included his second U.S. Open title.

Under current regulations, LIV players only receive Ryder Cup points based on results in major championships, which stacks the odds heavily against them to finish in the Top Six on the points list and automatically qualify for the team.

While the standings will fluctuate between now and next September, the U.S. team and American supporters will want this situation sorted sooner rather than later.

The U.S. has lost eight of the last 11 Ryder Cups with two of those losses coming on home soil.