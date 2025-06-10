Bryce Young’s Trash Talk Is Revving Up Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, a first-overall draft pick, is still waiting to fully bloom into a starter.

Preparing for his third season, Young is bringing a new attitude — one that will bark back, even at teammates during practice. Will it pay off?

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn shed light on the QB's new attitude during minicamps after engaging with Young in a back-and-forth verbal contest.

Young, 23, took umbrage with Jaycee sharing the play he overheard from the offense's huddle.

"Y'all should believe in yourselves," Bryce reportedly responded (shared by ESPN's David Newton).

Jaycee called it a new side to the typically meek 2023 top draft pick.

"He's talking way more this year," Horn shared on Tuesday. "He's talking trash every day."

Horn shared that while it's not personal, the trash-talking should drive up passions to win games—hoping to break away from being a bottom-of-the-barrel team in 2025-26.

"When I'm talking trash to the receivers and talking trash to Bryce, it's just like brotherly love, almost like you grow closer through that," Jaycee said.

"It’s almost like fighting with your brother every day at home, and as soon as y'all go to the mall, nobody else better say something to him, or you're rolling for him."

Carolina drafted Young, who led a strong run at Alabama, expecting to solve their quarterbacking issues since Cam Newton won MVP with Carolina in 2015.

Young has fallen dramatically short of expectations, frequently criticized for being an undersized QB at 5-foot-10.

As a starter for the Panthers, Young has gone 6-22 and showcased major issues with accuracy, completing just 60.5 percent of his passes in his two years.

The NFC South remains up for grabs, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the only respectable franchise from that division coming off 2024-25.

Former Bucs OC-turned-Panthers HC Dave Canales reaffirmed his support for Young heading into his second year as coach.

"He just has a defiance to him," Canales shared. "That's just kind of his way of competing. He's not super-animated with it, but he definitely thrives off of that, feeds off that energy. He takes chances when he can, because Jaycee is trying to bait him into throwing the ball over there."

Bryce Young enters another ‘prove it’ season. Perhaps his last.

