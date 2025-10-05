Bryce Young’s Nightmare Start For Panthers Makes Dolphins' Defense Look Capable

Many believed this week would finally be the week that Bryce Young would show a little bit of life and get things going against a less-than-stellar Miami Dolphins defense. Those people would be wrong.

While Young hasn't necessarily been awful through the first four weeks of the season, nobody in their right mind could say he's been good, either, but what we saw out of the Carolina Panthers signal caller in the early stages against the Dolphins on Sunday was downright abysmal.

After the Panthers fell behind 3-0 early in the contest, Young committed his first turnover of the afternoon by simply dropping the football while he was under pursuit in the pocket. He tried to quickly change direction, forgot the football, and handed it to the Dolphins, who turned the turnover into six points..

Unfortunately for Young and the Carolina faithful, they didn't have to wait too long for turnover No. 2, as the former Alabama star threw an interception across the middle in just his second play after the terrible fumble.

The Dolphins took advantage of the gift Young gave them yet again and went on to extend their lead to 17-0 in the matter of just five plays after the interception.

Entering Sunday's contest, the Miami defense ranked in the bottom third of the league in yards allowed, giving up almost 380 yards per contest. The Fins' defense has also given up the seventh-most total points on the year, with 118 points allowed through just four games.

Young managed to settle into the contest after the two horrid turnovers and finished the first half going 10-for-15 through the air and tossing one touchdown to stop the bleeding.

Nevertheless, the Young experiment is continuing to fail in Carolina with the Panthers staring at a 1-4 start to the campaign, which is familiar territory for a franchise that hasn't had a winning season since 2017.