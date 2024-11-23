Bryce Underwood Tailgates With Connor Stalions Ahead Of Michigan-Northwestern Clash

Five-star quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood shocked the college football world by decommitting from LSU and signing with Michigan earlier this week. Just two days after making the switch, he’s already making his presence felt on campus.

Ahead of Michigan’s Senior Day matchup against Northwestern, Underwood stopped by a tailgate party organized by "Hailgate," which is a " fan-organized group of Michigan supporters who showed up to multiple Belleville games during the playoffs in hopes of luring Underwood to Ann Arbor" (Belleville is the high school Underwood attends).

But Underwood wasn’t the only Michigan football legend at the tailgate. The one and only Connor Stalions was there too. It’s the same Stalions who was in the middle of a bombshell sign-stealing investigation that sent shockwaves through the college football world last season.

If that’s not a troll move to Michigan haters, I don’t know what is. Evidently, he was an assistant coach during Belleville’s run in the high school playoffs, so he does have a legitimate connection.

After feasting on pregame delicacies, the five-star recruit went on the field in the Big House and took pictures with some of his family members. He was basically treated like a king, even though he has yet to play a single game for the Maize n’ Blue.

But if this kid is half as good as Michigan thinks he is, it won’t be long before everyone starts singing his praises. Now if only Michigan could recruit some wide receivers for him to throw to…