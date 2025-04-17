Bryce Underwood Surprises High School Security Guard With A Brand New Car

Although Bryce Underwood hasn't yet played a snap of college football, he's already cashing in on some NIL deals — but not only for himself.

The future University of Michigan QB teamed up with a local Chevrolet dealership to gift his Belleville High School security guard, Mych Darty, a brand-new car. Underwood said he wanted to do something special for the man who had a huge impact on him during his high school years.

"The difference he made for the athletes here," the 17-year-old said. "You know, whenever we needed somebody to lean on, he was there. Whenever we needed to get out of class for a mental break, anything like that, he was there."

Underwood posted a video to X on Thursday of the moment he surprised Darty with the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

Who's cutting onions in here?!

The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU in November to stay close to home at Michigan. The Wolverines made him an NIL offer worth at least $10.5 million to make it happen. And, think what you want about the current state of NIL, it's hard to blame a kid for accepting an offer like that.

According to his high school security guard, though, Underwood hasn't let all that money go to his head.

"He's always looking to help someone out," Darty said. "He's just a great person, in general. He was raised right, like he does things the right way in every aspect of life."

Underwood's deal with the Chevrolet dealership also included a new vehicle for himself as well as both of his parents.