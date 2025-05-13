Bryce Harper's New Look Stuns As He Looks to Break Slump

Bryce Harper, star Phillies slugger, is trying out a new look, hoping to mix things up and free himself of a hitting slump.

The Phillies are staying in reach of the red-hot Mets in the NL East, even with their star not playing his best at the plate recently.

A believer in the strange cadence of baseball, Harper shook up the fans with his new short hair.

Typically, Harper's signature look requires a long mane and bushy beard, adding gruffness.

More often than not, an athlete will keep their hair growing until they break out of their funk. Bryce is going the other direction, reaching for the clippers as he fails to live up to his typical output through May, notably suffering a slump dating back to April. Harper's batting average has gone down the tubes, batting .189 in 19 games since April 20.

Harper put the new cut to use for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and went 0-for-3 at the plate. The Phillies' bats are mostly maintaining as Harper works to break out of his funk.

Lucky for Philadelphia, it's that strange run of the season when Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is batting like he's vying for an NL MVP (not really). All-Star shortstop Trea Turner went through his mini-slump to end April and start May.

Harper looked to give it another go on Tuesday, but due to inclement weather, the game was postponed and moved to Wednesday as part of a double-header.

