Bryce Harper Unveils New Phillie Phanatic Tattoo, Which Begs The Questions: How Many Mascots Are Tattoo-Worthy

It's no secret that Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is a massive fan of the Phillie Phanatic, a fact he has shown off over the years with custom equipment paying homage to the big, green… whatever it is.

And, frankly, he should. The Phanatic is one of the all-time mascotting GOATs. I mean half of the mascots in sports are practically modeled after him either in appearance or in their shenanigans, and until Gritty came along from across the parking lot in South Philadelphia, no mascot had broken the mold quite like him.

Which is why Harper's latest — and most permanent — tribute to the Phanatic is fitting

That's right, Harper has unveiled a new bit of Phillie Phanatic ink.

Harper unveiled the new piece over the weekend. It features the Phanatic cruising around on his signature ATV.

I dig it. I think we need more athletes paying homage to their team's mascots like this. Do you know what kind of message that sends to fans? It says, "I'm here for the long haul… also our mascot is pretty sweet."

I don't know how many Big League mascots are tattoo-worthy. Like, just off the top of my head, the Phanatic is, the San Diego Chicken is, and I'm going to say that Mariner Moose is just because of that time he crashed into the outfield wall and broke his ankle.

I also feel like Bernie Brewer would make for a sweet tattoo, and Mr. Met would probably be an option, but that's only if you can find any player prideful enough in being a Met to get it.

But that's about it. I mean, no disrespect, but no Braves player is getting a Blooper tattoo.

Now, I would note that there are a few secondary mascots — specifically racing ones — who are also tattoo-worthy.

The Freeze from the "Beat The Freeze" race at Braves games? Tattoo-worthy.

The Racing Sausages in Milwaukee? Tattoo-worthy.

The Nationals' Racing Presidents? I'm not a Nationals fan and I've never gotten a tattoo, but I would get those fellas tattooed somewhere it'd be covered up by a dress shirt right now.

So, if you're in the market for a mascot tattoo, there are options.