Bryce Harper Thinks Kyle Schwarber Is Too Ugly To One Day Be An Analyst

Guys have this weird tendency to degrade each other as a sign of respect (don’t ask me why). That was evident in a conversation between Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the Philadelphia Phillies spring training clubhouse.

Schwarber has spent the past three seasons in Philadelphia, with this upcoming season being the final of a four-year, $79 million-contract he signed in 2022. He’s become a beloved figure in the city, as he has pretty much wherever else he’s played. A guy with the reputation and popularity that he has could find a job as an analyst one day, as some have suggested in the past.

In fact, last year, many members of the Phillies said Schwarber was the teammate voted most likely to take that career path when he retired.

Saturday, that topic came up again, with a reporter asking him what he thinks about the potential career change. Before he was able to really get his thoughts out, Harper quipped, "Definitely don’t have the face for it."

Ah, the brotherly love.

To be fair, it's not like that comment served as a huge blow to Schwarber’s confidence. The veteran said he’s not completely sold on the idea either.

"I don’t know," Schwarber admitted. "Probably not. I don’t like to really be in front of the camera. I probably have a face for radio, [and] a voice that’s probably made for home. That’s about it. And I’m not as well-spoken as those guys. They do a good job. But yeah, I’m sure that there could be an opportunity there later on down the road and see what happens."

Schwarber would likely do a good job if he decides to get in the booth, and I’m sure Harper would support him - face for TV or not.