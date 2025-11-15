Phillies Star Bryce Harper Unveils New Mustache That Would Look Right At Home In the 1890s

It's the MLB offseason, which means it's time to start prepping and planning for next season, and for Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, that also means experimenting with some different styles of upper lip dos.

Harper has been a longtime beard guy. Tough to go wrong with a beard. As long as it's not patchy, it's a low-maintenance look that you can always rely on, like a Honda Civic for your face.

But in a since-deleted TikTok of himself during a warm-up, the 33-year-old showed off a soup strainer that wouldn't have looked out of place on a Pinkerton agent.

It's unclear if this is a long-term facial hair change or if Harper has just been in the lab trying some new looks with the help of some Bics and a can of Barbasol.

It could be that he just did one of my favorite moves, which is to shave but leave a mustache just to horrify your wife because you know she hates it.

Then, once you've had your laughs, you go shave it off for real.

That's the secret to a successful marriage, kids.

Personally, I like it. Baseball history is full of great mustaches. Rollie Fingers, Abner Doubleday… well, those are the only ones I can think of right now, but go look at some ‘70s and ’80s baseball cards and you'll get what I'm saying.

But others weren't as positive about this new look as I am.

Well, I think I know a way that he can change their minds.

Keep the stache, show up at spring training, go on an absolute heater through the rest of the year and the postseason, and then bring a World Series back to Philadelphia.

If he does that, I promise you, every Phillies fan (male or female) old enough to grow facial hair in the Philadelphia area will have the same mustache this time next year.