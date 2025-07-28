Bryce Harper Reportedly Told MLB Commissioner To 'Get The Fu-k Out' Of Phillies' Clubhouse During Meeting

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is among the most intense professional athletes in sports. He doesn't back down from any situation, or any person, and that apparently includes the commissioner of the MLB, Rob Manfred.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Manfred met with the Phillies last week in one of his 30 annual meetings he holds with each team to improve relations, and it's fair to say that the meeting did not go as smoothly as the commissioner may have hoped.

Harper reportedly stood up and got nose-to-nose with Manfred and told him to "get the fu-k out of our clubhouse" if he wanted to talk about potentially implementing a salary cap. Manfred, according to Passan's sources, didn't back down, and responded by telling Harper that he wasn't "going to get the fu-k out" of the clubhouse.

Philadelphia outfielder Nick Castellanos confirmed that Harper and Manfred exchanged pleasantries.

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate," Castellanos told the outlet. "Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce, and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised."

Perhaps the funniest part of the report is that Manfred never actually said the words "salary cap" at any point during the meeting, but Harper certainly had his opinion about what the commissioner was alluding to.

The drama surrounding the idea of a salary cap has to do with the fact that the collective-bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the MLB Players Association is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026, and multiple owners around the league have gone to bat (sorry for the bad pun) to introduce a cap.

Of course, the players' association wants nothing to do with a salary cap, as it would impact player salaries.

MLB is the only major men's sports league in North America that doesn't have a salary cap, and introducing one would theoretically level the playing field, but selling that idea to a players' association looking out for the athletes themselves could be a tough bargain.