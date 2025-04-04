Bryce Harper On Dodgers: 'Only Losers Complain About What They're Doing'

If you ask opposing fans, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the biggest villains in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers, after winning the World Series in 2024, entered the offseason with few holes to fill. And instead of resting on their laurels, celebrating their title and committing to more profits, they went all in. Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Michael Conforto, Kirby Yates, Tanner Scott, Teoscar Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Kike Hernandez and Blake Treinen were all either signed or retained.

For a team with the highest revenues in MLB, it made sense. The Dodgers make a lot of money, a lot of money, and they reinvest it to build the best possible team. Fans might hate it, but players within the game have a very different view. Including one of the game's biggest stars: Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper.

Harper spoke to the media prior to Friday night's game between the Phillies and Dodgers, and did not mince words when asked about LA's spending.

"I don't know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they're doing," Harper said. "I think they're a great team, they're a great organization — that's why guys wanna go there and play.

"LA's a great city to play in, obviously," Harper continued. "They're at the mecca of kind of the world of everything, right? From food to nightlife to sports ... from the Dodgers, to the Lakers to anybody. No, I mean they're going to continue to get guys, they're going to pull guys from the sport ... if that's bullpen, starting pitching, international players ... anything like that. They're doing what the Dodgers do."

Fans Want To Punish Dodgers For Actually Trying

The Dodgers, unlike many of their competitors, are actively trying to win. That's good. That should be rewarded. What's the point of being involved in competitive sports if the priority is profitability over building the best possible team?

The Phillies' ownership and front office understands this too, which is why they've spent money putting their team in the best possible position. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola…the Phillies have spent as much as anyone. And it's paid off.

Yes, the Dodgers are the best team in baseball, and favorites to win the World Series. The Phillies though, are a clear second best. And given how the sport works, they're just as likely to win a championship as LA.

Harper nails how the Dodgers accumulate talent. It's not just spending, it's taking advantage of their natural advantages, building a clubhouse and infrastructure that players want to join, and putting in effort where others won't.

Players get it. Fans should too.